Jay Cutler Has Proposed To Kristin Cavallari Four Months After He Broke Off Their Engagement

Photo: AP

Chicago Bears QB Jay Cutler has re-proposed to Kristin Cavallari after abruptly breaking up with her back in July.And guess what guys, she said “yes.”



Here’s what a source told Life & Style:

Kristin is over the moon with happiness. She’s already told her friends that the engagement is back on. They haven’t set a new date yet.

They will have plenty of time to plan the wedding since Cutler broke his thumb yesterday and could miss the rest of the regular season.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.