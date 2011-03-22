Man's Wife Says No To An iPad 2, Apple Says Yes And Sends Him One

Jay Yarow
ipad 2

Photo: Gizmodo

Here’s an adorable story from MacRumors about a man returning an iPad .Apple keeps track of why people return iPads, sticking post it notes on the returned iPad with the reason.

A source close to Apple says an iPad 2 came back with a post it note that said, “Wife said no.” This amused Apple employees.

Eventually, two Apple VPs heard about it, and decided to send the iPad back to the man with a post it note that read, “Apple said yes.”

Via: MacRumors

apple ipad 2 sai-us