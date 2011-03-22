Man's Wife Says No To An iPad 2, Apple Says Yes And Sends Him One

Photo: Gizmodo

Here’s an adorable story from MacRumors about a man returning an iPad .Apple keeps track of why people return iPads, sticking post it notes on the returned iPad with the reason.



A source close to Apple says an iPad 2 came back with a post it note that said, “Wife said no.” This amused Apple employees.

Eventually, two Apple VPs heard about it, and decided to send the iPad back to the man with a post it note that read, “Apple said yes.”

Via: MacRumors

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.