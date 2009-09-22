Cute Puppy Abandoned After Homeowners Are Foreclosed On

Lest we forget the real victims of the foreclosure crisis
CBS12: A 12 week old puppy was abandoned in a house when the renters were evicted, living without food or water for 4 days. She was discovered when the property owner went to close up the house.
She needs surgery to correct her Cherry Eyes, and she also needs a foster home until she finds a permanent home.
She has been nicknamed “Cherry Pie.”
If you live in South Florida, you can contact Paws2Help.
