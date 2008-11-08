Cute Puppies: The Most Popular Live-Streaming Video Of All Time?

We hear more people are currently watching this Ustream video — titled Shiba Inu Puppy Cam — than all other videos on the site combined. Given Ustream’s popularity, that could make the streaming account the most popular ever. And it’s no wonder. Check out those puppies:



Even more impressive: Ustream is actually serving ads against its viral sensation. Good ones too — the descriptive title brings up relevant ads from Google (GOOG) such as “Local Puppies for Sale” and “Find Shibu Inu Pups.” (Not that those keywords are necessarily worth any money.) There’s also a banner from Fujifilm.

Who’s driving all this traffic? Probably bored Twitter users at work. We found messages from people at companies like DivX, Sony Pictures, MGM Studios and Disney. Here’s a live Twitter feed for the search term “Puppy Cam” so you can see for yourself:

