33 Romantic Photos Of Michelle And Barack Obama

Who can resist romance between the commander-in-chief and the first lady on Valentine’s Day?
Married on October 18, 1992, Barack and Michelle Obama have captured our hearts with their love for one another.
Obama mentions his wife in almost every speech he gives, and often seems unable to resist showering his wife with PDA, even when the cameras are rolling.
This Valentine’s Day President Obama will host King Abdullah of Jordan, at the Sunnylands in Rancho Mirage, California.
“I think we’re going to low-key it for Valentine’s Day,” Mrs. Obama told Ryan Seacrest in an interview last month, reports The New York Times. “We have been married for 21 years, and he never forgets a Valentine’s Day or a birthday.”
So even though they are across the nation from each other today, we have collected a few of our favourite photos of America’s first couple’s most romantic moments.
Secret Service agents avert their eyes as the Obamas share a private moment on Inauguration Day 2009.
The Obamas dance at the Nobel Banquet in Oslo, Norway after the President was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009.
Barack congratulates Michelle after she jump-ropes during a July 2011 White House Presidential Active Lifestyle Award event.
The Obamas visit the Flight 93 crash site on the 10th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
Barack whispers something to Michelle during a break between events at the 2011 UN General Assembly.
After the 2012 State of the Union address, Michelle waits while Barack calls John Buchanan that his daughter Jessica was rescued by U.S. Special Operations Forces in Somalia.
Waving goodbye to Israeli President Shimon Peres after hosting a Presidential Medal Of Freedom ceremony and dinner in his honour on June 13, 2012.
The First Couple smooches for the KissCam during a timeout at an Olympic basketball exhibition game in 2012.
The Obamas made history with this August 2012 hug -- this became the most tweeted photo of all time after Obama sent it out to his followers on election night.
Barack bows in front of Michelle before they share their first dance during the Commander-In-Chief's Ball on Inauguration Day 2013.
Barack gets a hug from Michelle after speaking at an interfaith memorial service for the victims of the bombing at the Boston Marathon.
Barack Obama waves as he and Michelle arrive for a reception for the 2013 Kennedy Center Honours recipients.
Barack introduces Michelle at the second annual 'Kids' State Dinner,' one of Michelle's efforts to promote healthy lunches.
The Obamas arrive in New York, where Barack attended the United Nations General Assembly September 23, 2013.
Barack kisses Michelle as he takes the stage to speak about college education with representatives of colleges, universities and philanthropic groups. His speech was focused on getting more low-income students to attend college.
