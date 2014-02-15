33 Romantic Photos Of Michelle And Barack Obama

Reuters Then-Senator Barack Obama with his wife Michelle on their October 18, 1992 wedding day.

Who can resist romance between the commander-in-chief and the first lady on Valentine’s Day?

Married on October 18, 1992, Barack and Michelle Obama have captured our hearts with their love for one another.

Obama mentions his wife in almost every speech he gives, and often seems unable to resist showering his wife with PDA, even when the cameras are rolling.

This Valentine’s Day President Obama will host King Abdullah of Jordan, at the Sunnylands in Rancho Mirage, California.

“I think we’re going to low-key it for Valentine’s Day,” Mrs. Obama told Ryan Seacrest in an interview last month, reports The New York Times. “We have been married for 21 years, and he never forgets a Valentine’s Day or a birthday.”

So even though they are across the nation from each other today, we have collected a few of our favourite photos of America’s first couple’s most romantic moments.

Secret Service agents avert their eyes as the Obamas share a private moment on Inauguration Day 2009. Dancing at the White House during the Governors Ball in February 2009. Holding hands while heading to Camp David for the first time in March 2009. In the White House's Red Room with adviser Valerie Jarrett in March 2009. Watching fireworks at the White House on July 4, 2009. The Obamas dance at the Nobel Banquet in Oslo, Norway after the President was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009. Posing for their first holiday portrait at the White House. Sharing a kiss after the State of the Union address in 2010. President Obama chats with Michelle as they walk the White House Colonnade in Sept. 2010. The Obamas share a moment in the White House Green Room in October 2010. Michelle looks shocked as her husband soothes a baby at the 2011 White House Congressional picnic. Barack congratulates Michelle after she jump-ropes during a July 2011 White House Presidential Active Lifestyle Award event. The Obamas visit the Flight 93 crash site on the 10th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Barack whispers something to Michelle during a break between events at the 2011 UN General Assembly. Obama jokes with Michelle after she says Dr. Jill Biden is her 'favourite person in the room.' After the 2012 State of the Union address, Michelle waits while Barack calls John Buchanan that his daughter Jessica was rescued by U.S. Special Operations Forces in Somalia. The First Couple shares a private dance before a May 2012 concert at the White House. Waving goodbye to Israeli President Shimon Peres after hosting a Presidential Medal Of Freedom ceremony and dinner in his honour on June 13, 2012. The First Lady greets Barack Obama on the tarmac at JFK in June 2012. The Obamas look out over their hometown skyline in Chicago on June 15, 2012. At Valerie Jarrett's daughter's Chicago wedding in June 2012. The First Couple smooches for the KissCam during a timeout at an Olympic basketball exhibition game in 2012. The Obamas made history with this August 2012 hug -- this became the most tweeted photo of all time after Obama sent it out to his followers on election night. Barack gives Michelle a kiss during the inaugural parade. Barack bows in front of Michelle before they share their first dance during the Commander-In-Chief's Ball on Inauguration Day 2013. Barack gets a hug from Michelle after speaking at an interfaith memorial service for the victims of the bombing at the Boston Marathon. Barack Obama waves as he and Michelle arrive for a reception for the 2013 Kennedy Center Honours recipients. Barack introduces Michelle at the second annual 'Kids' State Dinner,' one of Michelle's efforts to promote healthy lunches. The Obamas arrive in New York, where Barack attended the United Nations General Assembly September 23, 2013. Barack kisses Michelle as he takes the stage to speak about college education with representatives of colleges, universities and philanthropic groups. His speech was focused on getting more low-income students to attend college. Now see some other romantic photos Groom Roongroj Walailuk and bride Vina Wichan jump into the pond as they are chased by men dressed as pirates during a wedding ceremony ahead of Valentine's Day in Prachin Buri province, east of Bangkok February 13, 2014. 23 Crazy Ways Couples Got Married >

