CNBC's Rising Star Swiss Reporter Has The Scoop On Nestle

CNBC’s newest cutie Carolin Schober appeared on Squawk On The Street this morning reporting on Nestle, and we bring you this Friday treat below.



Little is known about this Swiss-based correspondent but her on point news delivery and good looks are bound to make her a star.

Schober enjoys snow and Starbucks, is a fan of Roger Federer and has pursued a Master’s from the Economics Faculty of the University of Zurich.



