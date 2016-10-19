10 adorable photos of cats about to pounce

‘Pounce’ by Seth Casteel The cover of ‘Pounce’ by Seth Casteel

• Seth Casteel takes pictures of animals in wacky poses.

• In the past, he’s photographed neglected dogs to bring attention to them. • Now he’s moved on to cats.

Seth Casteel cares a lot about animals. As a photographer, he’s published “Underwater Puppies” and “Underwater Dogs.” His subjects are usually animals in need of a home. And by putting them in wacky, fun photos, he wants to draw attention to them. He’s also the author of “Underwater Babies,” to bring awareness to infant water safety.

Now he’s on to cats. The thing is, cats don’t really like to swim. So instead, he had them leap around above-grounds in his new book “Pounce.”

Here are some of Casteel’s photos of flying cats.

Casteel likes to feature animals who are in need of attention. The animals in his photos haven't received the care and love they need. He works with animals shelters and rescue groups. Casteel finds the cutest animals and photographs them. Every cat in 'Pounce' was up for adoption when he photographed them. They all deserve a home. This one's named Bam Bam. Jon Snow is having the time of his life. Zeppelin knows how to fly. 'Pounce' features 80 photos like this. It's in bookstores October 18.

