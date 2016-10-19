10 adorable photos of cats about to pounce

‘Pounce’ by Seth CasteelThe cover of ‘Pounce’ by Seth Casteel
The INSIDER Summary:
• Seth Casteel takes pictures of animals in wacky poses.
• In the past, he’s photographed neglected dogs to bring attention to them.
• Now he’s moved on to cats.
Seth Casteel cares a lot about animals. As a photographer, he’s published “Underwater Puppies” and “Underwater Dogs.” His subjects are usually animals in need of a home. And by putting them in wacky, fun photos, he wants to draw attention to them. He’s also the author of “Underwater Babies,” to bring awareness to infant water safety.
Now he’s on to cats. The thing is, cats don’t really like to swim. So instead, he had them leap around above-grounds in his new book “Pounce.”
Here are some of Casteel’s photos of flying cats.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.