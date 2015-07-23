This powerful 3-minute video perfectly captures the difference between sympathy and empathy

The difference between sympathy and empathy is less complicated than you might think, at least when Dr. Brené Brown explains it.

In a less-than-three-minute video that pairs the research professor’s talk at the Royal Society for the encouragement of Arts about vulnerability and the whimsical animation of freelance illustrator and animator Katy Davis, we learn there are four qualities of empathy, and to be truly empathetic, you have to feel with people.

“The truth is, rarely can a response make something better. What makes something better is connection,” Brown says.

Here’s the video:

The video was selected as a 2014 Webby Awards honoree and currently has more than 4 million views on YouTube.

