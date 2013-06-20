19 Reasons The Navy Should Cut This $37 Billion Floating Eyesore

It costs $200 million.



No wait, now it’s $400 million. Hold on, what we meant was $440 million per ship.

The Littoral Combat Ship is more than just an eyesore — it’s a noncapable, cyber-vulnerable, thin-skinned floating pile of misshapen steel that’s more than doubled in costs over the course of its development.

The Navy wants 52 more at a total cost of $37 billion.

Worse off, it seems that while things like contractors (even ones who cut grass) and veteran’s college benefits are on the table for cuts, expensive programs like the LCS seem completely untouchable.

