Cut scene from 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' may reveal Kylo Ren's secrets

There’s still a lot that “Star Wars” fans don’t know about the what happened during the 30 years between “Return of the Jedi” and “The Force Awakens.”

The Force-induced dream that Rey has is the closest thing the audience gets to a flashback, but a recent interview with one of the film’s editors revealed that there was more to the scene that got cut — and it might’ve revealed a lot more about the villainous Kylo Ren.

As SlashFilm points out, a month-old interview with Oscar-nominated editor Maryann Brandon is just now making a splash on the web, and Brandon shared some tantalising information. Speaking as part of a Q&A at the University of California Television in June, Brandon explained what was cut.

“She went into this room and then it became the room in Cloud City, which you can still kind of see because we still kept that idea, but then she used to walk down the hall and she saw Darth Vader and Luke fighting,” Brandon explained. And she saw Darth Vader cut Luke’s hand off. Then she turned around and saw Snoke, or some version of Snoke, vague version of him and a little boy. So all those images we had, they just didn’t have a logic that satisfied anyone enough.

The Cloud City detail makes sense, given the small hint of the scene we saw in the actual movie, and the duel between Darth Vader and Luke would have been neat, if not necessarily earth-shattering information (it’s a pretty famous scene).

The stuff with Snoke — the oblong-headed guy who looks like he’ll end up being the main villain — is more interesting. Was Kylo Ren the young child with Snoke, back when he was still Ben Solo, Han and Leia’s son?

The tie-in book “Star Wars: Bloodline” says that Ben Solo trained with Luke Skywalker until his late teens, so it seems weird that he met Snoke when he was still a little kid. There are a couple possible explanations: Perhaps the scene was cut because it’s not canon.

If the cut scene did represent something that actually happened in the film’s universe, it could mean that there’s much more to Snoke than we thought.

