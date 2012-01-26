CUT AND PASTE: Obama's State Of The Union Speech Looks A Lot Like His Previous Ones

This is a pretty effective web-video put out by the Republican party after last night’s State of the Union speech.



On the one hand, Presidents do seem to carry over themes from year to year and election to election. And you could say that the repeated demands are due to an obstructionist Congress. But on the other hand, it’s still a striking visual presentation. We know that speechwriters look at past State Of the Union speeches before they draft a new one. But do they really use the cut and paste function?

