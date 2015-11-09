Customs staff at Australia's international airports are on strike -- here's what it means for you

Customs Hall at Sydney Airport. Photo: Sydney Airport media.

Passengers at Australia’s eight international airports can expect delays today with around 5000 Australian Border Force workers on strike until midnight.

People using Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Darwin, Adelaide, Cairns and Gold Coast airports have been warned to arrive earlier than usual for flights, with only skeleton customs and immigration staff working at the airports, as well as ports and international mail centres until midnight tonight.

The protected industrial action will also mean delays in processing arriving passengers and screening baggage and cargo, including a ban on releasing goods or cargo after assessment.

The latest round of industrial action is part of a long-running pay dispute with the federal government, with the Community and Public Sector Union claiming workers face cuts to pay and conditions.

Counter-terrorism and security staff are not part of the strike.

The Department of Immigration and Border Protection said it is making arrangements to minimise the impact on travellers but some delays can be expected.

“We will continue to negotiate in good faith with all bargaining representatives to reach an agreement which is within our means, and meets the parameters set by the Australian Government Public Sector Workplace Bargaining Policy,” the department said.

See how your travel plans could be impacted by the industrial action, which will continue until Wednesday, here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.