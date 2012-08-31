The Apollo 11 Crew Went Through Customs And Declared Rocks When They Returned From The Moon

Rob Wile

All international visitors to the U.S. must sign a customs declaration form and declare any foreign items they’re bringing into our borders.

The astronauts on Apollo 11 were no exception.

After splashing down in the Pacific, Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins signed a joint document declaring “moon rocks, moon dust and other lunar samples.”

Check it out (via Space.com):

customs form

Photo: Space.com

