This customised Tesla Model S looks straight out of 'Tron'

A Tesla Model S owner in Italy customised his Model S with one of the most sci-fi looks we’ve seen yet.

As Evannex first reported, Model S owner Nicola Franceshi had his Tesla tricked out so that its edges glow at night.

Franceshi, who spoke with Evannex, didn’t go into detail about how he tricked out his car, but Franceshi did mention that he used “reflective stripes” to get that Tron-esque aesthetic. We’re guessing this means he used some sort of reflective tape.

Check out the images below and head over to Nicola’s Instagram for more pics of the tricked out car.

Finally my #Tron #Tesla is ready to rock ??✌ A video posted by Nicola Franceschi (@nicfranceschi) on Sep 2, 2016 at 12:50pm PDT

Charging my #Tesla ? #Tron #customized #modelS A photo posted by Nicola Franceschi (@nicfranceschi) on Sep 4, 2016 at 1:31pm PDT

Night vision ?? #tesla #tron #custom A photo posted by Nicola Franceschi (@nicfranceschi) on Sep 2, 2016 at 1:26pm PDT





