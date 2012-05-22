The Strange customised Supercars Of An Obscure German Carmaker

Every once in a while, a company you have never heard of issues a press release declaring that they are preparing to build a new, paradigm-shifting car.



Just that happened when we received info on the Tresor from Atelier Valdeig.

The Audi Q7-based super luxury SUV has a very—how do we put this lightly—interesting design. It also made us want to see more of what the company has to offer.

What we saw amazed us.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.