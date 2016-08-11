United just made a huge security change and customers are furious

United Airlines updated its security system for customers’ United MilePlus account, and people are not happy.

In an email to customers, United Airlines said it will adopt two-factor authentication going forward. Two-factor authentication is used to make accounts more secure. It typically involves entering a username and password, followed by an extra step like entering a pin or scanning your fingerprint.

But customers are rightly pointing out that United Airlines new system really doesn’t count as two-factor authentication.

United Airlines wrote in its email to customers: “If you contact United by phone, you’ll be asked for your password when using the automated system or for your security answers when you speak to a United representative. Your security questions will also be used as part of upcoming two-factor authentication to further protect your account — you’ll be asked to answer your security questions the first time you sign in from a device that we don’t recognise.”

But customers are pointing out that not only does United’s new system not qualify as two-factor authentication, but it’s unsafe to provide a password over the phone.

Dear @united, This is not two factor authentication. This is idiocy. Please stop. Sincerely, All of your customers pic.twitter.com/ckct3R14BH

— Ari (@arirubinstein) August 10, 2016

.@united while I obviously appreciate the security upgrades – https://t.co/gMketWeSf1 nothing here is actually two-factor authentication

— Bobak (@bobakm) August 3, 2016

United did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

