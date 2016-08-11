United just made a huge security change and customers are furious

Danielle Muoio
United AirlinesGetty Images/Spencer Platt

United Airlines updated its security system for customers’ United MilePlus account, and people are not happy.

In an email to customers, United Airlines said it will adopt two-factor authentication going forward. Two-factor authentication is used to make accounts more secure. It typically involves entering a username and password, followed by an extra step like entering a pin or scanning your fingerprint.

But customers are rightly pointing out that United Airlines new system really doesn’t count as two-factor authentication.

United Airlines wrote in its email to customers: “If you contact United by phone, you’ll be asked for your password when using the automated system or for your security answers when you speak to a United representative. Your security questions will also be used as part of upcoming two-factor authentication to further protect your account — you’ll be asked to answer your security questions the first time you sign in from a device that we don’t recognise.”

But customers are pointing out that not only does United’s new system not qualify as two-factor authentication, but it’s unsafe to provide a password over the phone.

 

 

United did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

