Here's What Users Hate Most About Mobile Apps

Developers: make sure your apps don’t freeze.

Photo: Muffet via Flickr

According to a study commissioned by a company called Apigee, the No. 1 reason people uninstall an app or give it a bad rating is if it freezes.A freezing app is also more statistically likely to attract negative attention by moving people to complain about it to friends in person and via social networks.



The study also found that the next most common reasons apps get bad reviews are crashes or slow responsiveness, respectively.

