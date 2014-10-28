Customers Fire Back Against CVS And Rite Aid Over Apple Pay

AP Apple Pay in action at a Disney Store.

Apple unveiled its new payment platform last week, but not everyone is thrilled with Apple Pay so far.

When Tim Cook announced Apple Pay in September, he pointed out the large number of retailers prepared to support it.

Absent from that list were two major pharmacies: CVS and Rite Aid.

Both retailers have blocked Apple Pay at their stores, ostensibly because they’re partnering with a different platform.

That may pan out down the road, but consumers have taken to Twitter to protest CVS and Rite Aid. Here’s what we’re hearing:

Reading all the tweets against @CVS_Extra‘s idiotic dumping of Apple Pay/Google Wallet is hilarious. @Walgreens must be loving it.

— Brian Lees (@MrBrianLees) October 27, 2014

Good analysis from my mum, who is in bed recovering from heart surgery: “So CVS won’t sell cigarettes, but they block Apple Pay?”

— Steve Kovach (@stevekovach) October 27, 2014

I may go to a CVS, fill my cart with expensive products, then try to pay with Apple Pay. Silent protest.

— Harry McCracken (@harrymccracken) October 25, 2014

No longer shopping at CVS because they won’t let me #PayItSafe — @CVS_Extra, plz stop blocking Apple Pay. @Walgreens, you get my business.

— Lee Coursey (@LeeCoursey64) October 27, 2014

I’ve been using NFC built into my cards for almost a year with no problem. Apple Pay shows up and now CVS turns it off.

— Kevin Jones (@vcsjones) October 25, 2014

I tried Apple Pay at CVS, said card not supported. Now they’re actively disabling NFC. Like Verizon refusing to support common iPad SIM.

— Manish Vij (@manish_vij) October 25, 2014

Rite Aid got taken to the woodshed as well:

Apple Pay worked like a charm…at the Apple Store. The idiotic CVS/Rite-Aid decision is all about money. http://t.co/DQRXb7bqny

— Brian Tong (@briantong) October 27, 2014

701,281 Facebook “likes” for Rite Aid? Remove your “like” if you don’t agree w/ decision to not support Apple Pay and Google Wallet.

— Steve Bang (@stevebang) October 27, 2014

#riteaid Dear Rite Aid,Thank you for not accepting Apple Pay. You’re the best!Sincerely,Walgreens

— Gregory Boudreaux (@docboo) October 23, 2014

I will not do business with CVS or Rite Aid. They chose not to support Apple Pay and Google Wallet. Stupid. Walgreens it is.

— Porter (@thisisporter) October 25, 2014

I’m boycotting CVS and Rite Aid until they allow Apple Pay. I should be able to use whatever legal tender I want and not be forced by them!

— Jodi Spangler (@MacFindHer) October 27, 2014

Of course, not everyone is upset over this situation:

A prime example of the tech community’s self-importance problem: the endless whining about CVS and Rite Aid not accepting Apple Pay.

— Chris Martin (@chrisiosity) October 27, 2014

