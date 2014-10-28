Customers Fire Back Against CVS And Rite Aid Over Apple Pay

Sam Colt
Apple pay purchase at disney storeAPApple Pay in action at a Disney Store.

Apple unveiled its new payment platform last week, but not everyone is thrilled with Apple Pay so far.

When Tim Cook announced Apple Pay in September, he pointed out the large number of retailers prepared to support it.

Absent from that list were two major pharmacies: CVS and Rite Aid.

Both retailers have blocked Apple Pay at their stores, ostensibly because they’re partnering with a different platform.

That may pan out down the road, but consumers have taken to Twitter to protest CVS and Rite Aid. Here’s what we’re hearing: 

 Rite Aid got taken to the woodshed as well:

Of course, not everyone is upset over this situation:

 

