This Gas Scam Duped People Into Paying $90 For A Phony Service

Customers duped into buying magazine subscriptions for free gas will finally get their money back, the Federal Trade Commission announced on Monday.Green Millionaire LLC advertised a “Green Millionaire Book” in TV and online ads telling people how to get free gas and other amenities—for life.



People forked over their credit cards to pay for shipping and handling fees, but instead were charged up to $89.95 for an e-magazine subscription, the FTC says.

To hamper the company’s efforts, the FTC filed a settlement order against the company that demands full disclosure of its terms while preventing it from charging accounts without consent in the future.

The settlement also includes an order for the company (and defendants in the case) to pay nearly $2 million in restitution to the duped customers.

The FTC provides a free trials guide on its site—if you ever have any doubts about an offer, here are some things you should do:

1. Research the company online.

2. Find the terms and conditions for the offer.

3. Look for the direct source behind the offer.

4. Beware of pre-checked boxes.

