Customers Still Want The iPhone 5 Even Though Apple's New Map App Stinks

Photo: ChangeWave

Apple’s shaky new Maps app may have been blasted by critics, but it doesn’t appear to affect iPhone 5 sales.A survey from ChangeWave, which we first spotted on AllThingsD, shows that 19% of the ~4,000 people polled said they were very likely to buy an iPhone 5. And 90% of customers who either bought an iPhone 5 or upgraded their current iPhone software say they aren’t bothered by the new Apple Maps.



