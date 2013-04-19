Customer Sues CVS For Writing 'Ching Chong' On Her Receipt

A Korean customer is suing CVS after receiving a receipt with her name printed as “Ching Chong Lee.”



The customer, Hyan Lee, said that she used her own name when ordering photos online, but received a receipt printed with the racial slur, CBS New York reported.

After complaining, a CVS employee apologized and claimed the person would be “counseled and trained,” according to CBS.

Lee is seeking $1 million from the company for the distress the incident caused.

A company spokesperson told CBS that he couldn’t comment on pending litigation. He did say that the pharmacy has a strict no-discrimination policy.

The CVS story shows how one employee’s bad decision can embarrass the entire brand.

A Papa John’s customer complained last year after employees allegedly wrote “Lady Chinky Eyes” on the receipt.

That woman didn’t sue, but she did complain about the company on Twitter.

