A customer is suing Apple for $1 trillion over claims that the company stole his iPhone after he brought it in for a repair

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A customer is attempting to sue Apple for $US1 trillion over claims that the company stole his iPhone after he brought it in for a repair in 2018.

Raevon Terrell Parker claims that Apple kept the phone because it had “new features” that were used to aid in the development of iOS 12.

Parker’s last attempt to sue Apple was dismissed.

A Missouri man is attempting to sue Apple for a whopping $US1 trillion over accusations that that the tech giant stole his iPhone and used it to develop new features after he brought it in for a repair.

Raevon Terrell Parker claims that when he brought his iPhone into the Saint Louis Galleria Apple Store in Missouri for repair in 2018, the staff kept his phone and instead provided him with a replacement iPhone, according to a statement filed at the US District Court in East Missouri on June 1 first spotted by Apple Insider.

Parker claims the staff kept the phone “by deceiving the plaintiff knowing that it was the first phone to have new features.”

One of the so-called “new features” Parker claims was found on his iPhone included the ability for the iPhone “bypass certain start-up load screen options,” according to an earlier filing on the matter that was dismissed. Parker claimed that the feature aided Apple in the development of iOS 12, the operating system Apple launched for the iPhone in 2018.

It’s unclear exactly what Parker means by claiming that his iPhone “was the first to have new features.” But Macworld suggests Parker may have installed a version of iOS that was not yet intended for the public, and that the Apple Store employee had removed it upon discovering it during the repair.

Parker also claims that he was labelled as “crazy” during his interactions at the Apple Store, which is part of the reason he is seeking compensation. In the earlier complaint, he listed his mental health as “priceless.”

Parker’s last attempt to sue Apple was dismissed after a judge ruled that the complaint failed to state a motion, according to Apple Insider.

Meanwhile, Apple shares reached a milestone on Wednesday by crossing $US1.5 trillion in value, making it the first time any company has hit such a valuation, as Barron’s noted.

