Take A Customer Service Tip From Lexus

Lexus has once again (for the fourteenth time since 1991) topped the JD Powers Customer Service Index survey. It is no surprise as they are known for a quality product and the stellar customer service they give to their customers. The study graded five main areas:



1. Service quality – the overall experience

2. Service initiation – the initial engagement, greeting, etc.

3. Service advisor – the person taking care of the customer

4. Service facility – the dealership, the environment – the facility

5. Vehicle pick-up – how you are treated when you pick up your vehicle and check out

Here’s my take. All that the car dealerships are being graded on is common sense. Other than number one, which is an overall service quality rating, the other four are the main touch points of bringing your car in for service. In your business, what are the four or five main touch points that your customers would grade you on? My guess is that they are somewhat obvious. Focus on these main touch points. Make them a core focus. Do it right and you will be on track to deliver customer amazement – an experience that is always better than average.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.