Brands Receive More Customer Service-Related Messages On Twitter Than On Facebook

Although Facebook overshadows other social Web properties, Twitter is a more important customer service channel for brands.

Across fifteen different industries, brands received 60 messages per 1,000 Twitter followers each month between the third quarters of 2012 and 2013.

For comparison, brands received approximately 39 messages per 1,000 Facebook fans each month during the same time frame.

These messages included both public and private messages — direct messages and mentions on Twitter, and wall posts, comments, and private messages on Facebook.

The data is based on nearly 20,000 brand social media profiles (8,731 on Twitter and 10,671 on Facebook) that were analysed by social media management firm Sprout Social between the third quarters of 2012 and 2013. Sprout Social purged its data of any messages that were “casual,” or “not in need of a response.”

A closer look at the data on an industry basis can help brands decide where they should be focusing customer service efforts on social media.

On Twitter, utility companies received almost 100 messages per 1,000 followers each month between the third quarters of 2012 and 2013. We suspect people are using Twitter to complain when their electricity, cable, or Internet connection goes out in their residence.

Brands that fall under media or entertainment received the second-most number of messages from their followers. As we’ve noted, Twitter is a conversation hub for talking about film, TV, and music.

On Facebook, government organisations received approximately 60 messages per 1,000 fans each month. Unlike Twitter, Facebook lends itself to longer-form conversations. Civic and health care concerns require more length to be aired. This is likely why both government and healthcare organisations receive so many messages via Facebook.

