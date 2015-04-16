Get handpicked, quality wines delivered straight to your door from Club W [42% off]

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Get three custom-picked wines delivered straight to your door from Club W.

Typically, this delivery costs $US45, but today it’s available for just $US26.

Here’s how this amazing deal works:

When you visit Club W’s site, you’ll answer questions about your taste preferences. Based on your answers, Club W will select several bottles that you might like. Out of those options, you can pick three to have delivered to your home.

If you don’t love any of the selected items, you can also pick any three from their massive collection of available wines.

Each bottle will come with flavour notes, vineyard backstories and food pairing ideas — to make party planning incredibly easy.

Club W Wine delivery (3 bottles): $US45 $US26 [42% off]

