A Dutch company transformed the $330,000 Rolls-Royce Wraith into a beautiful wagon — tour the Silver Spectre

Niels van Roij Design Silver Spectre Shooting Brake.

The Niels van Roij Design Silver Spectre Shooting Brake is inspired by a Rolls-Royce Wraith.

It was designed by Dutch car design company, Niels van Roij Design, which was also responsible for the one-off Tesla Model SB station wagon.

Only seven will be made. The company declined to disclose pricing information, instead saying that the price is on request for clients.

One of the most under-utilised automotive body styles is the shooting brake. And since there currently are no Rolls-Royce shooting-brake models, Dutch car design company Niels van Roij Design made one.

Well, actually, it made seven. Meet the Niels van Roij Design Silver Spectre Shooting Brake.

A shooting brake, essentially, is a two-door station wagon. It has coupe styling but with additional practicality, sometimes in the form of rear seats or an elongated trunk. It’s not a popular way to design a car these days, but they’re always special to see.

Niels van Roij Design’s Silver Spectre Shooting Brake is based off a Rolls-Royce Wraith. From the A-pillars back, the Silver Spectre is all custom: The roof is made from one piece of carbon-fibre composite, the lengthened and custom side glass is trimmed in silver, and the back liftgate apparently takes design cues from “Anglian limousines of the 1950s and 1960s,” according to Autoblog.

Inside, the Shooting Brake boasts the “world’s largest Infinity Starlight Headliner” with a hand-woven spread of fibre-optic strands that make up almost 2,000 lights, the company said in an emailed press release.

Niels van Roij Design will only make seven Silver Spectre Shooting Brakes. Van Roij declined to disclose the price of the cars to Business Insider, instead saying that, “The price is on request for clients. Due to the vast amount of possibilities, it is near impossible to define a price to begin with, as it is distilled from the conversation with the patron and based on her or his personal wishes.”

Read on to see more of the Niels van Roij Design Silver Spectre Shooting Brake.

Meet the Niels van Roij Design Silver Spectre Shooting Brake — a shooting brake version of the Rolls-Royce Wraith, designed by Dutch designer, Niels van Roij.

Niels van Roij Design Silver Spectre Shooting Brake.

You’ll remember Niels van Roij’s work from the Tesla Model SB, a custom Model S station wagon.

Jerome Wassenaar The Model SB.

A shooting brake is a type of design that’s most accurately described as a two-door station wagon.

Niels van Roij Design Silver Spectre Shooting Brake.

For reference, here’s what a normal Rolls-Royce Wraith looks like. It’s cool, but not shooting brake cool.

The car is spacious for both front and rear passengers.

Niels van Roij Design Silver Spectre Shooting Brake.

Inside, it’s upholstered in highly individualistic colour schemes and materials.

Niels van Roij Design Silver Spectre Shooting Brake.

The rear seats are separated by an opening between them.

Niels van Roij Design Silver Spectre Shooting Brake.

But check out this trunk!

Niels van Roij Design Silver Spectre Shooting Brake.

It has padded, soft leather upholstery.

Niels van Roij Design Silver Spectre Shooting Brake.

The shape is very rounded and curved.

Niels van Roij Design Silver Spectre Shooting Brake.

I’d personally be very hesitant to put anything back there that might scratch the leather.

Niels van Roij Design Silver Spectre Shooting Brake.

The company also claims the “world’s largest Infinity Starlight Headliner.” It’s completely hand-woven, has fibre-optic strands that make up almost 2,000 lights, and can be seen from all four seats.

Niels van Roij Design Silver Spectre Shooting Brake.

That headliner makes the scenery inside the car almost as interesting as the scenery outside of it.

Niels van Roij Design Silver Spectre Shooting Brake.

Behind the A-pillars, the Silver Spectre Shooting Brake is custom-bodied.

Niels van Roij Design Silver Spectre Shooting Brake.

The roof is made from one big piece of carbon-fibre composite.

Niels van Roij Design Silver Spectre Shooting Brake.

The side glass was lengthened and is custom made.

Niels van Roij Design Silver Spectre Shooting Brake.

It’s also trimmed with silver.

Niels van Roij Design Silver Spectre Shooting Brake.

The back liftgate is meant to remind you of vintage and stately English limousines of the ’50s and ’60s, according to the company.

Niels van Roij Design Silver Spectre Shooting Brake.

There’s also a slight power bump from the standard 632 horsepower to 700 horsepower.

Niels van Roij Design Silver Spectre Shooting Brake.

Niels van Roij Design is only making seven examples of the Silver Spectre Shooting Brake.

Niels van Roij Design Silver Spectre Shooting Brake.

Each one is totally bespoke, with individual colour schemes available for the exterior and interior, as well as pinstripes applied by hand.

Niels van Roij Design Silver Spectre Shooting Brake.

Niels Van Roij declined to tell Business Insider how much each one would cost.

Niels van Roij Design Silver Spectre Shooting Brake.

“The price is on request for clients,” Niels van Roij said. “Due to the vast amount of possibilities, it is near impossible to define a price to begin with, as it is distilled from the conversation with the patron and based on her or his personal wishes.”

Niels van Roij Design Silver Spectre Shooting Brake.

