This custom Rolls-Royce Phantom features 3,000 shimmering feathers and a mother-of-pearl clock — see inside

Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Phantom ‘Iridescent Opulence.’

The Rolls-Royce Phantom “Iridescent Opulence” uses natural materials to create an art piece.

Inside, you’ll find more than 3,000 sustainably sourced feathers and mother of pearl inlay.

The car is on display at Abu Dhabi Motors.

You read it and maybe stopped and thought, “3,000 iridescent tail feathers”? In a car? How? Why? Well, here’s your closer look at the Rolls-Royce Phantom “Iridescent Opulence.”

The car was delivered to Abu Dhabi Motors on Monday. It is the production version of a 2017 design concept from Nature Squared, a Swiss company that incorporates natural materials into interior surfaces, according to a company press release. The buyer wasn’t named and neither was the price, but a regular Phantom starts at about $US460,000.

The feathers were hand-sewn onto open-pore fabric. The dashboard clock is inlaid with mother of pearl. It is, frankly, quite stunning.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom “Iridescent Opulence” is a customised Phantom that was delivered to Abu Dhabi Motors on February 1.

The car’s exterior colour is meant to match the brilliance of its interior materials.

It’s unclear who the “Iridescent Opulence” was commissioned for, and Rolls-Royce didn’t mention a price. But a regular Phantom starts at about $US460,000.

In traditional Rolls-Royce fashion, the paint is two-tone.

The blue-green paint complements the silver.

The feather detailing on the coachline appears to be hand painted.

The car was designed by a Swiss company that incorporates natural elements into surfaces called Nature Squared.

Inside, you get your Starlight headliner.

But here on the dash, the team found a bird from which they could sustainably procure more than 3,000 tail feathers.

The feathers were hand-sewn into open pore fabric and designed to emulate a bird’s wing.

The dashboard clock is inlaid with mother of pearl.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom “Iridescent Opulence” is being shown at Abu Dhabi Motors. Drop by for a visit if you’re in town.

