This guy makes badass custom lightsabers for 'Star Wars' fans

Kenneth Hampton is a huge “Star Wars” fan. At Hampton’s Hand-crafted LED Sabers, he makes custom, badass lightsabers that look more polished than Disney’s official toys.

But getting one of these lightsaber isn’t cheap — the base model costs $480. Still, for the ultimate “Star Wars” fan, it could be worth it.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Adam Banicki

