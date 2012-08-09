Disney Wants To Turn Your Child Into A Creepy Doll

Photo: Disney Parks

Disney’s latest venture is turning your children into customised princess dolls.Through a process called “D-Tech Me” which Disney previously used to freeze guests in carbonite during “Star Wars” weekends at Hollywood Studios, guests (sorry, only ages 3-12) can have their likenesses imprinted on a 3D 7-inch Disney Princess figurine.



The process takes about 10 minutes and involves a series of cameras capturing children’s faces from various angles to produce a 3D scan of their likeness. Kids can then choose from Disney Princesses Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Cinderella, Rapunzel, Snow White, or Tiana. The figures will also match the hair, skin, and eye colour of the child.

Each figure costs $99.95 plus $15.95 for shipping with the U.S., which isn’t as bad a price as one might expect from the Mouse House. Similarly, an American Girl doll will put parents back about $105, but can cost up to hundreds of dollars worth of accessories, books and clothes for the doll.

The Disney Princess D-Tech Me launches in the Downtown Disney Marketplace Disney World on August 26.

