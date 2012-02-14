BACKSTAGE AT FASHION WEEK: Models Get Decked For The Wild Custo Barcelona Show

Custo Dalmau backstage at the Custo Barcelona runway show

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

The Custo Barcelona collection, which is notoriously quirky, fun and outrageous, was an “homage to visionaries and the pioneers of creativity,” for the fall 2012 season, designer Custo Dalmau told us backstage at the company’s New York Fashion Week show this weekend.”I think it’s different by the sight. We changed the sight,” said Dalmau, who started the label in the 1980s with his brother David after a long trip around the world. “We changed the proportions, volumes and lengths of the pieces. And we added new materials.”



This year, hemlines were also shorter and wider, he said.

Fabrics highlighted in the show included wool, leather, metallic applications and technical finishes.

Dalmau talked the contrasting volumes of the clothes, such as over-sized jackets that “create cocoon shapes.”

The collection used colours as symbols: white for purity, red for love, green for nature, brown for earth, and black for unity.

