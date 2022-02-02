I tried TikTok’s viral custard toast recipe and even though it was tasty, I’m not sure I’ll be making it again

The first of 2022’s TikTok food trends has arrived.

Whether it’s baked feta pasta, Gigi Hadid’s vodka pasta, or air-fried pasta chips, it seems as though TikTok has a new viral recipe every week. Custard toast has quickly become the platform’s latest favorite dish, with the #custardtoast tag amassing over 7 million views at the time of writing.

Given this recipe has few ingredients, takes under 20 minutes to make from start to finish, and is centered around carbs, it was almost destined to grab the attention of food fans.

I decided to give the recipe a go for myself to see if it was worthy of the attention it’s been getting.