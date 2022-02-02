I tried TikTok’s viral custard toast recipe and even though it was tasty, I’m not sure I’ll be making it again

- Custard toast has quickly become 2022’s first viral TikTok food trend.
- I decided to create the easy meal, which TikTok users are making in their masses.
- It was a nice change from my normal breakfast, but I’m not sure it’s worth making it again.
Whether it’s baked feta pasta, Gigi Hadid’s vodka pasta, or air-fried pasta chips, it seems as though TikTok has a new viral recipe every week. Custard toast has quickly become the platform’s latest favorite dish, with the #custardtoast tag amassing over 7 million views at the time of writing.
Given this recipe has few ingredients, takes under 20 minutes to make from start to finish, and is centered around carbs, it was almost destined to grab the attention of food fans.
I decided to give the recipe a go for myself to see if it was worthy of the attention it’s been getting.
- Bread, any kind
- Two tablespoons of yogurt
- An egg
- Honey (maple syrup works too)
- Fruit of your choice, for topping.
As a British person, the concept of custard on toast is certainly an alien one, especially a recipe that has yogurt in it, given British custard is traditionally made with cornflour, milk, cream, and sugar, as noted by BBC Good Food.
Part of the appeal of the dish appears to be that it’s so customizable, with different users adapting their custard toast with everything from strawberries to apple crumble.
The “custard” itself was a bit of a letdown, especially to a British person. It wasn’t as smooth as traditional custard and didn’t have the right thickness or richness that the added egg is supposed to bring. There’s probably a reason people don’t use yogurt to make custard normally.
It does have quite a few benefits, compared to its closest relative, French toast. Notably, the bread in this recipe does actually retain some crunch, which I much prefer to its often overly squishy and soggy counterpart. The fact that this recipe was entirely hands-off once it was in the oven was a bonus.
While this was a tasty breakfast, I’m not sure custard toast fits within that category. From mixing bowls to parchment paper, to carefully cutting and arranging the fruit, it’s not something I can imagine myself doing every morning.
To me, this recipe is a continuation in the long line of efforts to rebrand desserts for breakfast, which doesn’t bother me in the slightest. Anything can be breakfast if you’re brave enough, as far as I’m concerned.
Whether it’s overnight Weetabix cereal that tastes like cheesecake, or protein-packed overnight oats that taste like banana bread, long may this trend reign. I just hope the next one that inevitably pops up is as satisfying as its predecessors.
