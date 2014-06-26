Mum Takes Away Her Kid's Furby Because It Swears At Them

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Is this Furby saying the F-word? That’s what Louise Wilkinson, Welsh mother of three, thinks.

According to Metro, each of Wilkinson’s children has one of the adorable robotic toys, but one of them has presented itself as a pottymouth. We don’t think it’s actually saying “f— you” here, but it’s close enough that her concern is understood.

“I was in shock as I couldn’t believe what I was hearing,” she told the Shropshire Star. “It’s only the one Furby that swears, but we have had to take all three from the children otherwise it wouldn’t be fair and they are so upset.”

It’s quite possible to teach a Furby to swear, as demonstrated in this video (which contains coarse language, of course).

