A curvy Aerie model responded to body shamers in the best way possible

Iskra Lawrence is one of the new faces of Aerie, a line that features un-retouched lingerie and bathing suit ads. But while Lawrence is a badass when it comes to social media, she’s no stranger to cyberbullying. When one commenter called her a “fat cow,” she responded in the greatest way.

Story and editing by Alana Yzola

Follow INSIDER People on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.