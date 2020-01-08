A curvy, futuristic La Jolla mansion that looks like something out of 'The Jetsons' is selling for $12.7 million — here's a look inside

Courtesy of Josh and Matt Altman of the Altman Brothers Team at Douglas Alliman

A one-of-a-kind La Jolla mansion has hit the market for $US12.7 million.

The home is known as “The Jetson House,” according to Robb Report, due to its curved and rounded architecture, which gives the property a “futuristic” feel. The interior design by Christopher Guy also follows the curved theme.

“It’s perfect for entertaining,” listing agent Matt Altman told Robb Report.“It could be the coolest bachelor pad of all time, or it could accommodate a whole family.”

Spanning over 9,000 square feet, the home, filled with retractable floor-to-ceiling glass windows, sits on a hill overlooking the Pacific Ocean. It has six bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, a theatre room, a wine cellar, and a tasting room. In addition, the master bedroom has its own private balcony and a two-story walk-in closet.

The property is held by Josh and Matt Altman of the Altman Brothers Team at Douglas Elliman, who also listed the $US20 million “Iron Man” mansion that singer Alicia Keys bought earlier in the year.

Here’s a look inside the futuristic property.

“The Jetson House” hit the market for $US12.795 million in November. The distinctive property is known for its curvy architectural design.

It’s located in La Jolla, California, an affluent seaside community that is only 20 minutes from San Diego.



The home is 9,200 square feet and boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, according to Robb Report. The interiors were custom designed by Christopher Guy.

Most of the furniture in the home follows the curvy theme, with the kitchen appliances twisting along with the walls.

According to Robb Report, the home has a split-level game and family room.

The property also has a wine cellar, a tasting room, and a theatre room.

There are six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. Five of the bedrooms have their own patios, just outside floor-to-ceiling windows …

… and the master suite has a private balcony with stunning hillside views of the Pacific Ocean.

The master suite also has a two-story walk-in closet.

Here’s one of the many bathrooms in the expansive estate.

The home also has a saltwater infinity pool, which sits on a hill that overlooks the Pacific Ocean.

There’s even a poolside wet bar.

