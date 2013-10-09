Here's Your First Look At Samsung's Curved-Screen Smartphone

While we’ve known since this year’s Consumer Electronics Show that Samsung has been hard at work on curved displays for phones, we haven’t seen any evidence of an actual phone using the technology — until now.

Notorious gadget leaker @evleaks has posted a photo to Twitter of a new Samsung device that with a curved-glass display.

The phone, which remains unnamed, seems to have the same front-facing plastic design as the Galaxy S4 and Note 3.

This new photo evidence suggests we may see an announcement for the device in the coming weeks or months.

That would be big news for the technology (which is currently available in televisions priced at about $US9,000), as it is rumoured that LG is also ramping up production of its own curved-screen smartphone and plans to unveil it some time in November.

So why have a curved screen? In theory, curved screens are less likely to crack when you drop them.

Some might even say they look kind of neat.

Here’s the photo:

