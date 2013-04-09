Here's What A Curved Glass iPhone Would Look Like In Real Life

Apple recently received a patent for an iPhone design made of curved glass. We think there’s pretty much no way this will ever see the light of day in physical form, but it’s still a neat idea.



The image from the filing looks like this:

Not much to look at. But Nickolay Lamm and Matteo Gianni from MyVoucherCodes have given it the 3D render treatment so we can get an idea of what it would look like in real life:

Like we said, we don’t expect to ever see this in the real world, but what do you think? Let us know in the comments!

