50 Cent was literally throwing wads of cash into the air right after filing for bankruptcy

Curtis Jackson, otherwise known as the rapper 50 Cent, acknowledged in open court this month that he literally threw money away during a visit to a strip club right after he filed his bankruptcy petition.

50 Cent’s bankruptcy came after he lost two high-stakes lawsuits, including one filed by a woman whose sex tape he published on the internet. Lawyers for that woman, Lastonia Leviston, have publicly suggested that 50 Cent filed for bankruptcy just because he doesn’t want to pay up — not because he’s really broke.

In Manhattan civil court earlier this month, Leviston’s lawyer grilled 50 Cent on his arguably lavish behaviour in the immediate aftermath of his bankruptcy filing — including the strip-club incident, in which he said he tossed wads of cash into the air.

For his part, 50 argued in court that he visited the strip club to generate interest in his brand as part of his “grand activations.” (It’s not clear this is an actual term, but it appeared that 50 Cent used it in court to refer to his self-promotion.)

Here’s the exchange from the transcript, which Business Insider has obtained:

Lawyer: And in Los Angeles — was it right after you filed this petition for reorganization that you went to a strip club and threw wads of cash up in the air?

50: I was in — I had to attend a strip club because it was already on the itinerary prior to that.

Lawyer: You said what?

50 Cent: It was on the itinerary. It was part of the same grand activation I was telling you about from me attending New York and going to Miami and then Los Angeles. Generating new interest. So, I then open up new opportunities.

Lawyer: You threw money up in the air. Kept throwing money up in the air, right?

50 Cent: I did.

We reached out to lawyers for 50 Cent and will update this post if hear back.

