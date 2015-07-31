Here's 'bankrupt' rapper 50 Cent's 24-bathroom house

Google Street View The house with the address that Curtis Jackson listed on his bankruptcy filing.

The rapper 50 Cent’s recent bankruptcy filing has drawn attention to a court hearing last month where a lawyer for a woman who sued him grilled about his notoriously flashy lifestyle.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after he lost a lawsuit brought by a woman named Lastonia Leviston whose sex tape he published on the internet.

The rapper was ordered to pay $US5 million, and an attorney for Leviston has suggested he only filed for bankruptcy to avoid paying up in the lawsuit. During a hearing in Manhattan earlier this month, attorney Philip Freidin pressed 50 Cent repeatedly about his assets, earning opportunities, and showy lifestyle.

50 Cent admitted that he had a home with the following amenities:

His own personal nightclub (in the house)

21 bedrooms

24 bathrooms

Movie theatre

Basketball court

Swimming pool

Grotto (It’s not clear what “grotto” means in this instance, but it’s generally a word used to refer to a cave.)

17 acres of land

Zillow Another image from a home with the address 50 Cent listed. This could be the grotto.

Here’s the exchange about 50 Cent’s house from the court transcript, which Business Insider has obtained:

Lawyer: What about your home, let’s talk about your home. That home has 17 acres?

50 Cent: Right.

Lawyer: Twenty-one bedrooms?

50 Cent: Yeah.

Lawyer: You own that home, right?

Zillow Here’s another shot of the address 50 Cent listed as his. This appears to be a home movie theatre.

50 Cent: Yes.

Lawyer: And it has 24 bathrooms?

50 Cent: Yes.

Lawyer: Tennis court?

50 Cent: Yes.

Lawyer: Basketball court?

50 Cent: No tennis court.

Zillow This appears to be a dining area.

Lawyer: No tennis court?

50 Cent: No.

Lawyer: Are you sure?

50 Cent: Yeah.

Lawyer: Basketball court?

50 Cent: Yes.

Lawyer: Your own personal nightclub?

50 Cent: Yes.

Lawyer: In the house, right?

Zillow And here’s a bedroom with a spiral staircase.

50 Cent: Yes.

Lawyer: You’ve got a movie theatre in the house?

50 Cent: Yes.

Lawyer: You’ve got a large swimming pool?

50 Cent: There is a swimming pool.

Lawyer: And a grotto?

50 Cent: Yep.

We reached out to a representative for 50 Cent for comment on this exchange, and we will update the post if we hear back.

