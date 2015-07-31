Here's 'bankrupt' rapper 50 Cent's 24-bathroom house

Erin Fuchs
50 Cent Curtis Jackson HouseGoogle Street ViewThe house with the address that Curtis Jackson listed on his bankruptcy filing.

The rapper 50 Cent’s recent bankruptcy filing has drawn attention to a court hearing last month where a lawyer for a woman who sued him grilled about his notoriously flashy lifestyle.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after he lost a lawsuit brought by a woman named Lastonia Leviston whose sex tape he published on the internet.

The rapper was ordered to pay $US5 million, and an attorney for Leviston has suggested he only filed for bankruptcy to avoid paying up in the lawsuit. During a hearing in Manhattan earlier this month, attorney Philip Freidin pressed 50 Cent repeatedly about his assets, earning opportunities, and showy lifestyle.

50 Cent admitted that he had a home with the following amenities:

  • His own personal nightclub (in the house)
  • 21 bedrooms
  • 24 bathrooms
  • Movie theatre
  • Basketball court
  • Swimming pool
  • Grotto (It’s not clear what “grotto” means in this instance, but it’s generally a word used to refer to a cave.)
  • 17 acres of land
Grotto 50 Cent Curtis Jackson MansionZillowAnother image from a home with the address 50 Cent listed. This could be the grotto.

Here’s the exchange about 50 Cent’s house from the court transcript, which Business Insider has obtained:

Lawyer: What about your home, let’s talk about your home. That home has 17 acres?

50 Cent: Right.

Lawyer: Twenty-one bedrooms?

50 Cent: Yeah.

Lawyer: You own that home, right?

Movie Theatre 50 Cent Curtis JacksonZillowHere’s another shot of the address 50 Cent listed as his. This appears to be a home movie theatre.

50 Cent: Yes.

Lawyer: And it has 24 bathrooms?

50 Cent: Yes.

Lawyer: Tennis court?

50 Cent: Yes.

Lawyer: Basketball court?

50 Cent: No tennis court.

Dining Room Curtis Jackson 50 CentZillowThis appears to be a dining area.

Lawyer: No tennis court?

50 Cent: No.

Lawyer: Are you sure?

50 Cent: Yeah.

Lawyer: Basketball court?

50 Cent: Yes.

Lawyer: Your own personal nightclub?

50 Cent: Yes.

Lawyer: In the house, right?

Spiral staircase 50 Cent Curtis JacksonZillowAnd here’s a bedroom with a spiral staircase.

50 Cent: Yes.

Lawyer: You’ve got a movie theatre in the house?

50 Cent: Yes.

Lawyer: You’ve got a large swimming pool?

50 Cent: There is a swimming pool.

Lawyer: And a grotto?

50 Cent: Yep.

We reached out to a representative for 50 Cent for comment on this exchange, and we will update the post if we hear back.

