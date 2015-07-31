Here's 'bankrupt' rapper 50 Cent's 24-bathroom house

The rapper 50 Cent’s recent bankruptcy filing has drawn attention to a court hearing last month where a lawyer for a woman who sued him grilled about his notoriously flashy lifestyle.
50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after he lost a lawsuit brought by a woman named Lastonia Leviston whose sex tape he published on the internet.
The rapper was ordered to pay $US5 million, and an attorney for Leviston has suggested he only filed for bankruptcy to avoid paying up in the lawsuit. During a hearing in Manhattan earlier this month, attorney Philip Freidin pressed 50 Cent repeatedly about his assets, earning opportunities, and showy lifestyle.
50 Cent admitted that he had a home with the following amenities:
- His own personal nightclub (in the house)
- 21 bedrooms
- 24 bathrooms
- Movie theatre
- Basketball court
- Swimming pool
- Grotto (It’s not clear what “grotto” means in this instance, but it’s generally a word used to refer to a cave.)
- 17 acres of land
Here’s the exchange about 50 Cent’s house from the court transcript, which Business Insider has obtained:
Lawyer: What about your home, let’s talk about your home. That home has 17 acres?
50 Cent: Right.
Lawyer: Twenty-one bedrooms?
50 Cent: Yeah.
Lawyer: You own that home, right?
50 Cent: Yes.
Lawyer: And it has 24 bathrooms?
50 Cent: Yes.
Lawyer: Tennis court?
50 Cent: Yes.
Lawyer: Basketball court?
50 Cent: No tennis court.
Lawyer: No tennis court?
50 Cent: No.
Lawyer: Are you sure?
50 Cent: Yeah.
Lawyer: Basketball court?
50 Cent: Yes.
Lawyer: Your own personal nightclub?
50 Cent: Yes.
Lawyer: In the house, right?
50 Cent: Yes.
Lawyer: You’ve got a movie theatre in the house?
50 Cent: Yes.
Lawyer: You’ve got a large swimming pool?
50 Cent: There is a swimming pool.
Lawyer: And a grotto?
50 Cent: Yep.
We reached out to a representative for 50 Cent for comment on this exchange, and we will update the post if we hear back.
