Curt Schilling Says Red Sox Encouraged Him To Use Performance Enhancing Drugs

Photo: YouTube

Curt Schilling was a guest on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” this morning and discussed a conversation he had with a Red Sox official late in his career. During the meeting, Schilling says he was encouraged to use Performance Enhancing Drugs (via WEEI.com)…”At the end of my career, in 2008 when I had gotten hurt, there was a conversation that I was involved in in which is was brought to my attention that this is a potential path I might want to pursue.” Asked for more details, Schilling said the conversation occurred in the clubhouse and involved “former members of the organisation — they’re no longer there. It was an incredibly uncomfortable conversation. Because it came up in the midst of a group of people. The other people weren’t in the conversation but they could clearly hear the conversation. And it was suggested to me that at my age and in my situation, why not? What did I have to lose? Because if I wasn’t going to get healthy, it didn’t matter. And if I did get healthy, great.



It’s been accepted that people in Major League Baseball ignored the sport’s PED problem and simply looked away. But this suggests that at least one team may have been a much more active participant.

If this was not an isolated incident and teams encouraged the use of PEDs, it is possible this could be the turning point on how fans view players associated with PEDs. Fans and writers might stop looking at the players as cheaters and more as employees that were just doing what they were told.

It will be interesting to see if any other retired players are willing to torch the bridges to their former teams and whether Major League Baseball will investigate this allegation.

