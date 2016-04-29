Curt Schilling blasts ESPN, says they have 'some of the biggest racists' on air

Cindy Ord/Getty Curt Schilling was fired from ESPN on April 20, 2016.

Former MLB pitcher Curt Schilling was fired as an analyst on ESPN earlier in April after sharing a controversial meme about transgender bathroom use.

It was yet another incident in which Schilling was criticised for his social media activity.

On Wednesday, Schilling appeared on “

Breitbart News Patriot Forum” for SiriusXM and discussed being fired from ESPN.

Schilling criticised the culture at ESPN and said they had “some of the biggest racists” on air.

“It was apparent to me early on that if you wanted to go off topic as a sports person, you had to go off topic left or you were going to get into trouble,” Schilling said, noting that he was bothered more by being told what he couldn’t say than what he could.

“Some of the most racist things that I’ve ever heard come out of people that are on the air at ESPN. There are some of the biggest racists in sports commentating. And you take it for what it is. You know who they are, you know what they are. I like that they are openly because then you know who they are. You know that they exist.”

Schilling then said that people at ESPN would quietly confess to him that they were Republicans.

“I had people come up to me and go [whispering], ‘Hey, I’m with you, I’m a Republican, too.’ It felt, like, underground. It was like a deadly serious thing, like, we didn’t talk.”

Schilling also said it was easier to talk about religion than politics at ESPN.

Upon firing Schilling, ESPN said in a statement, “ESPN is an inclusive company. Curt Schilling has been advised that his conduct was unacceptable and his employment with ESPN has been terminated.”

Listen to the entire appearance here. >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.