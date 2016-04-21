Curt Schilling fired by ESPN after latest controversial foray into social media

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Curt Schilling has been fired by ESPN from his role as baseball analyst after his latest controversial forray into social media.
The move comes after Schilling’s latest controversial forray into the worl of social media. Earlier this week, Schilling shared a Facebook post in response to the North Carolina law that bars transgender people from using bathrooms that do not correspond to their gender of birth.
We will have more on this shortly.
