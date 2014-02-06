Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Curt Schilling Diagnosed With Cancer

Three-time World Series-winning pitcher Curt Schilling, now a commentator for ESPN, says he has been diagnosed with cancer.

“I’ve always believed life is about embracing the gifts and rising up to meet the challenges,” Schilling said in a statement issued through the sports network. “We’ve been presented with another challenge, as I’ve recently been diagnosed with cancer.”

The 47-year-old six-time All-Star was slated to be part of ESPN’s crew for “Sunday Night Baseball” broadcasts next season, and it wasn’t clear if that would change.

Schilling pitched 20 seasons in baseball’s major leagues with five different teams, Baltimore, Houston, Philadelphia, Arizona and Boston.

He last played in the 2007 World Series, pitching in game two of Boston’s triumph over Colorado. Injury sidelined him in 2008 and he officially retired in 2009.

Schilling was part of the Arizona squad that upset the New York Yankees in 2001, the Diamondbacks going the maximum to capture the best-of-seven championship series.

In 2004, Schilling helped the Red Sox snap an 86-year World Series title drought, infamously playing with a foot injury that saw blood seep onto his sock, turning it red during a victory at Boston’s fabled Fenway Park.

Schilling, whose wife, Shonda, was treated for malignant melanoma in 2001, said he and his family were ready for his own health battle.

“With my incredibly talented medical team I’m ready to try and win another big game,” he said.

