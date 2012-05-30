Curt Schilling Says He Stands To Lose All $50 Million In Savings From His Playing Days

Photo: YouTube

Curt Schilling told the Providence Journal today that he stands to lose all of his savings on a failing video game company called 38 Studios.The company — which Schilling founded and moved to Rhode Island in 2010 because of a $75 million loan guarantee — fired its entire staff last week.



It’s effectively out of business, and now RI taxpayers are on the hook for $112 million, according to CNN.

Today, Schilling spoke publicly about the failing business for the first time — blaming the government for refusing to give the company tax credits, claiming a video-game maker backed out of a deal with 38 Studios after public comments made by Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Chafee, and saying that he put everything he’s ever saved into the company.

The full interview is only in print as of this morning, so we don’t have the full quotes from Schilling yet.

But here’s an excerpt that the AP pulled out:

Schilling, 45, told the newspaper he stands to lose all the money he saved while playing baseball, and rejects criticism that he is seeking a public handout.

“I have done whatever I can do to create jobs and create a successful business, with my own income. 50 million dollars, everything I’ve ever saved, has been put back into the economy. The $49 million from Rhode Island has been put back in the economy. I’ve never taken a penny and I’ve done nothing but create jobs and create economy. And so how does that translate into welfare baby? I’ve tried to do right by people.”

Obviously the details are a little foggy at this point, and it seems like we’re a long way from saying Curt Schilling is broke.

But we’ll keep you updated with quotes and details as they trickle out.

