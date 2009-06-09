Current TV Journalists Sentenced 12 Years Hard labour By North Korean "Court"

Laura Ling and Euna Lee, journalists who work for former Vice President Al Gore’s San Francisco-based Web TV startup Current TV, have been sentenced to 12 years of hard labour. The pair were arrested on March 17 after they crossed the China-North Korean border while reporting on a story about the trafficking of North Korean women.



Analysts say the sentencing is actually a sign of progress toward Laura and Euna’s freedom. Former UN Ambassador Bill Richardson told NBC News its all part of a “high stakes poker game.” The White House says it will pursue “all possible channels” to win Laura and Euna’s release.

