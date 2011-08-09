Current TV Looks To Expand Primetime Programming, Names Veteran CNN Exec David Bohrman President

Photo: mediaite.com

On Monday, Current TV announced that former CNN executive David Bohrman is joining the television network as President.According to the network’s press release, Bohrman will “oversee programming, production, broadcast operations, digital and technology,” specifically prime-time and election coverage.



And, of course, work closely with the network’s star Keith Olbermann.

Current Chairman former U.S. Vice President Al Gore says,

“David Bohrman passionately shares our vision. He has innovation in his DNA, and he has the unique qualifications and relationships to take Current to a whole new level in programming and production. I very much admire David’s excellent work, his integrity, his drive and his consistent track record of innovation. He will be a tremendous leader for Current, and Joel and I are proud to have David join us in this exciting venture.”

This is Current’s biggest hire since they picked up Keith Olbermann and suggests they are revving up to play with the big boys (again, where Olbermann is concerned)…or at least attempting to do so.

Previously, Bohrman was CNN’s senior vice president of programming and Washington, D.C. bureau chief, and most recently, SVP and Chief Innovation Officer Worldwide. Bohrman is credited as the brains behind some of CNN’s signature show elements, including John King‘s “magic wall” and Wolf Blitzer‘s “situation room.”

