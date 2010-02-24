Current Microsoft GC Is A Computer Nerd From Way Back

Microsoft General Counsel Brad Smith, left, with Steve Ballmer

Photo: AP

In 1986, when current Microsoft GC Brad Smith wrapped up his legal and international studies at Columbia and the University of Geneva, he was offered a job at the firm Covington & Burling.But, in a move more bold than anyone would be willing to make in the current job market, he said he would not take the job unless the firm would provide him with a computer.



With special permission from the managing partner, Covington complied, The Seattle Times’ Microsoft Pri0 blog reported. The computer ran Word 1.0 and he was the first lawyer in the firm to have a personal computer.

This dedication to hardware and software paid off when Steve Ballmer asked Smith to run Microsoft’s European corporate affairs in 1993; he took over general counsel job in 2002.

The Microsoft Pri0 blog has a full profile of Smith, who has lead the charge in defending Microsoft’s various antitrust battles.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.