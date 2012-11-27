An Updated List Of The Former Goldmanites That Rule The World

Photo: AP/Riccardo De Luca

Today the Bank of England said Mark Carney, the current Governor of the Bank of Canada, will take over the top spot. Carney is also a Goldman Sachs alum. He spent thirteen years (1988 to 2003) there working in the London, Tokyo, New York and Toronto offices.



He joins a list of other Goldman alums in positions of power. Here’s a rundown of them:

Mario Monti (Italy’s Prime Minister): He was an international adviser to Goldman.

Mario Draghi (European Central Bank President): He served as Goldman Sachs vice chairman in Europe.

Mark Patterson (U.S. Department of the Treasury Chief of Staff): He was a Goldman VP from 2004 to 2007 and a managing director from 2007 until April 2008.

Olusegun O. Aganga (Nigerian Minister for Trade and Investments): He worked as a managing director at Goldman in hedge fund consulting and European prime brokerage.

Michael Cohrs (Bank of England, member of the Financial Policy Committee): He spent 10 years at Goldman from 1981 to 1991 in various managerial positions.

William Dudley (Federal Reserve Bank of New York President): He worked at Goldman from 1986 to 2007 where he worked as a managing director and became a partner.

Gary Gensler (CFTC Chairman): He worked Goldman from 1979 to 1997 where he was a the co-head of fixed income and later finance. He became a partner at the firm.

And that’s just a round up of those who are currently in positions of power.

Other famous Goldman alums include Lucas Papademos (former Greece Prime Minister), Robert Zoellic (former World Bank president) and Hank Paulson (former U.S. Treasury Secretary), just to name a few.

