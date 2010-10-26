John Taylor: QE Is Like "Throwing A Rock Into The Glass Window Of The International Monetary System"

John Taylor, the founder of the $8 billion FXConcepts fund, one of the world’s biggest currency hedge funds, basically said the US is just pretending it wants a strong dollar.



Taylor told the Telegraph that despite its official commitment to a strong dollar, the US is keen to see the greenback fall further.

“It’s like throwing a rock into the glass window of the international monetary system,” he said.

He’s clearly not a supporter of a second round of quantitative easing, which is set for next month.

Via Management Today

