Currency Trader Is Suing JPMorgan For Refusing To honour A Typo In His Contract

A currency trader is suing JPMorgan for $920,000 over a typo in his contract that made him believe he would be paid 10x more than what the bank said it meant to offer, Bloomberg News reports.



Kai Herbert’s original contract stated his annual pay would be 24 million rand ($3.1 million), but JPMorgan said it should have been 2.4 million rand.

By the time Herbert got the bad news, he had already quit his previous job at UBS.

