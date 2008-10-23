Hard Currency For Sale In Iceland

How bad have things gotten in Iceland? Apparently there’s hard, foreign currency for sale in the classifieds of local newspapers:



In the classifieds on the web of the daily Iceland newspaper Mbl, you find hard currency for sale (US dollar, Danish kroner, and Euro) ranging from USD 300 to USD 12000. With the breakdown of the official exchange rates, the market has emerged.

Here are what the listings look like. Perhaps eBay could step in and make more of a market.

See also:

Icelandic Market Falls Over 75%

Adopt an Icelander

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.